Monday, April 1

Victoria Riskin talks about and signs copies of “Fay Wray and Robert Riskin: A Hollywood Memoir” following a screening of “King Kong.” Tickets $16. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

Tuesday, April 2

Former New York Met Ron Darling talks about and signs copies of “108 Stitches: Loose Threads, Ripping Yarns, and the Darndest Characters from My Time in the Game.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Lidia Bastianich talks about “My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food” with Newsday food writer Erica Marcus. Ticket, $35, includes copy of the book and signing. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

Wednesday, April 3

Amy Hempel (“Sing to It”) and Julia Slavin (“The Woman Who Cut Off Her Leg at the Maidstone Club and Other Stories”) talk about and sign their books. Part of Writers Speak Wednesdays. Reception at 6:30, readings at 7 p.m., Stony Brook Southampton, Duke Lecture Hall, 239 Montauk Highway, Southampton; 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu



Douglas Brinkley talks about and signs copies of “American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race.” Part of the One Giant Leap: Apollo 11 @50 conference. Registration required. At 7 p.m., Hofstra University, Helene Fortunoff Theater at Monroe Lecture Center, 1000 Hempstead Tpke., Hempstead; 516-463-5669, hofstra.edu



Thursday, April 4

Michael Medico of Northport talks about “Absolutely, Positively, Genuine, Real Fake News: A Jaunty Romp Through the Deep State, Media-Industrial Complex and the Progressive Mind.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

