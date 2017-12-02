Sunday, Dec. 3

Writer and photographer Miguel Flores-Vianna talks about and signs copies of his photo book, “Haute Bohemians.” Register in advance. At 2 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Lauren Belfer discusses and signs copies of her novel “And After the Fire.” Register in advance. At 7 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Fiona Davis discusses her novel “The Dollhouse.” At 2:30 p.m., Merrick Library, 2279 S. Merrick Ave., Merrick; 516-377-6112, merricklibrary.org

Thursday, Dec. 7

Kelly McMasters, author of “Welcome to Shirley,” and children’s author Beth Ain discuss the anthology “This Is the Place: Women Writing About Home,” which McMasters edited with Margot Kahn. At 6:30 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Café, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Friday, Dec. 8

Montauk fishermen John Aldridge and Anthony Sosinski talk about and sign copies of their book, “A Speck in the Sea: A Story of Survival and Rescue.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com