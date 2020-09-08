TODAY'S PAPER
'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo set for virtual talk on Oct. 6

Theresa Caputo's new book "Good Mourning" comes out

Theresa Caputo's new book "Good Mourning" comes out on Oct. 6. Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"Long Island Medium" star Theresa Caputo is getting into the virtual reality spirit.

On Oct. 6, Long Island LitFest and Huntington-based Book Revue will present a live virtual talk with the Hicksville native and reality-TV star about her new book, "Good Mourning," which comes out that day. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session with audience members.

The book, which is subtitled "Moving Through Everyday Losses With Wisdom from the Other Side," is the fourth by Caputo and will feature stories of her experiences with loss and the lessons she learned from them. Her previous works — "There's More to Life Than This," "You Can't Make This Stuff Up" and "Good Grief" — all made The New York Times' Best Seller list.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the virtual livestreaming platform Crowdcast. Tickets are $40 and also include a copy of "Good Mourning" with free shipping and a book plate signed by Caputo. To reserve, go to eventbrite.com.

