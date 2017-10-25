Asking someone how they do what they do is standard for an interview show, but when Marc Maron started his podcast in 2009, his approach had a harsher edge. A comedian with a stalled career who had just been fired by Air America, Maron wanted to know the secrets of other comedians’ success. Underlying each interview was “Why you?” And more pointedly, “Why you and not me?” He sounded like the Salieri to his old friend Louis CK’s Amadeus — but he wasn’t even Salieri.

Ironically, that pain and frustration connected with listeners — perhaps we all feel like we’re looking through the bars at genius — and Maron’s show “WTF” soon topped the nascent podcast charts. Maron brought a unique intensity to his long-form interviews, and as he moved past that “sadness and cynicism and bitterness,” as he described it, he never lost his avid curiosity or focus. In his Los Angeles garage, he’s interviewed scores of comedians, President Barack Obama, a shirtless Iggy Pop.

“How do you get around someone’s public narrative?” Maron asked. “People who live public lives have a public narrative. And they’ll go to it, because it’s easy. Sometimes you can get a little more within those narratives, but to get around it is really the trick.”

Wearing a plaid shirt and cutoff jeans on a sweltering fall day, he reclined behind a desk in a jet of air-conditioning — not in the famed garage but in his office (best known to listeners for having a hum that plagued his record player). With a mustache and slightly anxious aspect, he looked a lot like the drawing of him on the cover of his new book, “Waiting for the Punch: Words to Live by From the WTF Podcast” (Flatiron Books, 401 pp., $27.99).

Rather than being just a greatest hits collection of the interviews, the book is something more. With excerpts from famous and less famous guests organized in an arc from birth to death, the book has a genuine weight. It’s impossible to read Robin Williams on mortality, for example, and not be moved.

Maron credits his producer and co-writer, Brendan McDonald, with organizing the book and putting the pieces together. “Brendan’s got a steel-trap memory, and he’s the most organized guy I know,” Maron said. “He’s listened to all these things, and he retains a lot of it, and has a very clear head about who said what.”

So it’s McDonald who remembered that Molly Shannon had the craziest stories about her childhood, that Judd Apatow’s anxieties could give the book its title and that Kumail Nanjiani revealed that his wife’s family used to secretly call him “Borat.” Those familiar with the podcast will recognize Maron’s obsessions: There are twice as many pages dedicated to anxiety and mental health as to parenting. And, of course, the book is funny. Like the show, it’s packed with comedians.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Maron wrote introductions to each section, after sitting down to read them. “Reading it was eye opening to me because when I’m engaged in a conversation I’m processing in the moment,” he said. “The stuff that resonates with me or sticks with me are not going to be whole ideas. They’re going to be moments or thoughts — I just had Lorde on and we sang a half a bar of a Paul Simon song; that’s what’s going to stick out to me.”

To prepare for an interview, he’ll watch a director’s film or listen to a musician’s records, but he doesn’t read much. The lack of research isn’t meant to be disrespectful — it’s a deliberate way for Maron to be extremely present in the moment. And it’s something that comes directly from his experience onstage as a comic. How much of what he does, as an interviewer and a comedian, comes together during a performance, as he’s talking? His answer: “All of it.”

Maron still goes on stage a few nights a week when he’s in Los Angeles, usually at the Comedy Store. He tours nationally and internationally — to bigger rooms, thanks to the podcast. It also raised his visibility, so he got his own show, “Maron,” which ran on IFC from 2013 to 2016. He’s got a co-starring role in the Netflix series “GLOW” as the wrestling women’s slightly sleazy director. His most recent special, “Marc Maron: Too Real,” debuted on Netflix last month. And now there’s this book.

Maron is nobody’s Salieri — he’s on the other side of the bars.