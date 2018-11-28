TODAY'S PAPER
Margaret Atwood writing sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

"The Testaments" will be published in September 2019.

Margaret Atwood is writing a sequel to

Margaret Atwood is writing a sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale," to be published by Doubleday in September 2019. Photo Credit: Liam Sharp

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com @TomBeerBooks
Margaret Atwood is returning to Gilead.

The award-winning Canadian author is at work on a sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale," her 1985 novel set in a theocratic dictatorship called the Republic of Gilead, where women's rights have been suspended and a class of women, called handmaids, are forced to bear children. "The Handmaid's Tale" was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and became a feminist classic. It was adapted for the Emmy Award-winning Hulu television series starring Elisabeth Moss. 

Atwood's publisher, Doubleday, announced the sequel, titled "The Testaments," in a statement on Wednesday morning. It says the novel will be set 15 years after the end of "The Handmaid's Tale" and features three female narrators. 

"Dear Readers: Everything you've ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book," said Atwood in the statement. "Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we've been living in.”

"The Testaments" will be published in September 2019.

