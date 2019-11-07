TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Memoir by Mariah Carey to be published thanks to Andy Cohen

Mariah Carey performs during a concert celebrating

 Mariah Carey performs during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Oct. 20, 2019. Credit: AP/Kamran Jebreili

By The Associated Press
Print

A memoir by Mariah Carey is on the list of titles from Andy Cohen Books.

Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that Cohen's self-named imprint will launch in 2020. It says the imprint will feature three nonfiction works by women.

Carey's memoir will be about her journey to superstar status.

The other works are "The Queen V," by Dr. Jacqueline Waters, a cast member on Bravo's "Married to Medicine," and "Bodacious Dreams and Bevelations," by Bevy Smith, a former co-host of "Page Six TV."

Cohen is the TV producer behind the "The Real Housewives" Bravo franchise and host of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Holt is the publisher of Cohen's three best sellers: "Most Talkative," ''The Andy Cohen Diaries," and "Superficial."

The imprint was announced in 2016.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Alex Trebek attends a ceremony honoring game show Alex Trebek honors 'Jeopardy!' champ, a cancer victim
Mary Jo and Joey Buttafuoco arrive at Nassau 'Growing Up Buttafuoco' to air on ABC's '20/20'
John Johnson, then at WCBS/2, in 1995. What ever happened to: John Johnson, longtime NYC news reporter
Beth Stern and Justin Theroux attend a special North Shore Animal League plays a role at Disney premiere
Beth Stern surprises Rachael Ray with a room Rachael Ray's show visits North Shore Animal League
Billy Porter attends the 73rd annual Tony Awards Porter, more set for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search