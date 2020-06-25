TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Judge dismisses claim by Trump brother to halt publication of book by the president's niece

President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, is writing

President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, is writing a tell-all book about him scheduled for a July release. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Saul Loeb

By The Associated Press
Print

A New York City judge on Thursday dismissed a claim by Donald Trump's brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president's niece, saying the court lacked jurisdiction in the case.

Surrogates Court Judge Peter Kelly said the claims were not appropriate for his court, where disputes over estate matters are settled.

The motion filed earlier this week sought an injunction to prevent Mary Trump and the book's publisher, Simon & Schuster, from releasing it as scheduled in July.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. An online description of her book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," says it reveals "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse."

Robert Trump's lawyers filed court papers arguing that Mary Trump and others had signed a settlement agreement that would prohibit her from writing the book. The settlement decades ago included a confidentiality clause explicitly saying they would not "publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship," unless they all agreed.

The agreement related to the will of Donald Trump's father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump.

Mary Trump's attorney, Ted Boutrous Jr., said the court was correct in its decision. "We hope this decision will end the matter. Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech," he said in a statement.

The White House did not have an immediate comment Thursday.

A spokesman for Simon & Schuster said in a statement that the publishing house was "delighted" with the decision. "We look forward to publishing Mary L. Trump's TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH, and are confident we will prevail should there be further efforts to stifle this publication," said representative Adam Rothberg said.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The cast of the sitcom "Scrubs," which ran 'Scrubs' episodes removed because of blackface gags
Weather anchor Sam Champion will co-host the "NYC WABC/7 to air virtual edition of NYC Pride on Sunday
Billy Porter in "The Who of You," 'The Twilight Zone': Season 2 a decent reboot, but too timid
Racers compete in the 2019 "Eco-Challenge" race in Amazon Prime: 'Toughest Race' to debut on Aug. 14
Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords on NBC's 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' revamping episodes in light of Black Lives Matter
Gayle King has returned to the set of Some New York news shows back, but many hosts work remotely
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search