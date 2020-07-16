TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Mary Trump tell-all book already nearing 1 million sales

The book "Too Much and Never Enough: How

The book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" and author Mary L. Trump appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: Simon & Schuster, left; Peter Serling / Simon & Schuster via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Mary L. Trump's scathing memoir about her uncle, President Donald Trump, is nearly a million-copy seller on preorders alone.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Mary Trump's “Too Much and Never Enough” had sold a company record 950,000 copies in combined print, digital and audio editions as of its date of sale, earlier this week.

Another anti-Trump book from Simon & Schuster, former national security adviser John Bolton's “The Room Where It Happened,” sold nearly 800,000 copies in its first week when released last month.

President Trump and his allies had tried to stop both books from coming out, alleging that Bolton had revealed classified information and that Mary Trump had violated a nondisclosure agreement. Judges in each case denied requests for injunctions.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

The clue is Sept. 10, 1984, and the 'Jeopardy!' to air vintage shows starting Monday
"Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon has apologized for Nick Cannon apologizes for 'hurtful' anti-Semitic comments
W. Kamau Bell, the veteran comic and host W. Kamau Bell talks new season of 'United Shades of America'
Jeff Probst hosts CBS' "Survivor," which was taken CBS pulls 'Survivor' from fall schedule
W. Kamau Bell speaks onstage during the CNN W. Kamau Bell talks new season of 'United Shades of America,' more
Tyra Banks is set to host and executive Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing with the Stars' host
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search