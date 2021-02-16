"I will say this in no uncertain terms: I wouldn’t be a writer without Long Island," says Mateo Askaripour, whose debut novel, "Black Buck" (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26) was published in January to critical rapture, and has now hit the New York Times bestseller list.

The protagonist is a Brooklynite named Darren Vender. First in his class at Bronx Science High School, Darren decided to help his mom financially rather than apply to college, and now manages a Starbucks. One day, Darren persuades a powerful white exec to try a different drink than his usual. This unsolicited display of native sales know-how changes Darren's life, whooshing him into the world of the tech startup.

"Black Buck" opens with a note to the reader from Darren, writing years later from his penthouse apartment to share his sales secrets, "to help other Black men and women … sell their visions all the way to the top."

"Understand," he says, "that I want all people to be successful, but in the same way Starbucks can't just give out Mocha Frappucinos to everyone who doesn't have $14, I can't help everyone. If you're not Black but have this book in your hands, I want you to think of yourself as an honorary Black person."

Askaripour, 29, a Bellport High School graduate who now lives in Brooklyn, will talk about his book in a virtual event hosted by Huntington's Book Revue at 7 p.m. on March 10. He recently spoke to Newsday about his uninhibited and timely blend of satire, inspiration and truth-telling.

What's the influence of your Long Island background on "Black Buck"?

Growing up on Long Island with an Iranian father and a Jamaican mother, there were times that I felt like an other — the only Black boy in my friend group, in honors classes, on the travel soccer team. I knew about making the negotiations that so many of us have to make to survive and thrive. When Darren starts working at an all-white tech startup in Manhattan, a complete 180 from the world that he comes from, I was able to channel my own experience.

Then there are all the teachers, friends and family who believed in me from the start — I had to prove them right. I recently founded a scholarship at my high school in my grandmother's name, the Clarine Case Celebration Scholarship. It's a $1,000 award to one graduating senior of color based on their response to a writing prompt that changes every year.

What parts of "Black Buck" are autobiographical?

I lived in Bed-Stuy for a year, a block away from the corner in the book. … Though I never worked at Starbucks, shortly after I graduated from NYU, I spent four years at a tech startup in Manhattan. Like Darren, I had a mentor high up in the company. Like Darren, I knew about making 200 calls a day, being hung up on five times and not even connecting the other 195. I also knew the high that you get from closing a deal, from calling up someone who doesn't know you from Adam, getting 45 minutes of their time, and at the end of it, they're swiping their credit card.

Like Darren, I got totally caught up in it. I distanced myself from my family, I was screening my mother's calls, I thought, OK! I've transcended race, I've transcended blackness! But no degree and no amount of money makes you immune to racism, and I finally realized that we weren't changing the world through what we were selling.

And is this when you started to write?

I began writing while still working full-time. It was an outlet for me. That book didn't work out, nor did the second. By my third attempt, I was back at my parents' house in Long Island and I also got a fellowship to the Rhode Island Writers Colony. For the first time, I was surrounded by other writers, particularly other Black writers, and they believed in me. Though I knew at this point that I was writing a book that felt true to me, to the people I wanted to serve, and to the state of the nation we lived in, these people opened my eyes to the tradition that I was writing in.

Do you really believe, as Darren does, that everything is sales?

I do.

Do you see your book as self-help?

Without a doubt, I believe that if someone reads this book, they can walk into an interview with an edge. There's humor in it, but I'm dead serious.