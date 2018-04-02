“Suits” star Meghan Markle, engaged to marry England’s Prince Harry on May 19, cast off her first husband so coldly, a new book alleges, that “even at a distance of five years, he can barely contain his anger.”

English author Andrew Morton says in his upcoming “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess” that the actress, 36, ended her marriage with producer and Great Neck native Trevor Engelson so abruptly that she “sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post.”

In book excerpts published in London’s The Sunday Times, Morton goes on to say that according to a friend of the couple, the decision to end the marriage “was made by Meghan and that it had come ‘totally out of the blue.’ ”

Engelson, an alumnus of John L. Miller-Great Neck North High School, has told people, “I have zero to say about her,” according to the book.

The couple had met in 2004 when she was a young, struggling actress, and became engaged six years later. By then her career was on the upswing, with appearances in numerous TV shows and a small part in the movie “Remember Me,” produced by Engelson. “Meg was on her way up,” her half-brother Tom Jr. says in the book. By the time she and Engelson married on Sept. 10, 2011, she had already begun her long-running role as paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane on USA Network’s “Suits.”

It was primarily a long-distance marriage, with Engelson in Los Angeles and the show filming first in New York — where he relocated in 2012 — and later in Toronto. The relationship began to fray. “What once endeared now irritated,” Morton wrote. “A self-confessed perfectionist, Meghan had tolerated Trevor’s scattered approach to life for years.”

Former tabloid reporter Morton — who penned bestselling biographies of Princess Diana and Monica Lewinsky but whose bio of Angelina Jolie was criticized over sourcing and credibility issues — wrote that, “While she saw her star rising, her husband’s career was treading water,” adding, “With no new projects in sight and with ‘Suits’ on hiatus, Trevor took Meghan on a cycling vacation to Vietnam. It didn’t help that he became sick with food poisoning. Their escape to exotic locales, which once provided a backdrop for their love, only served to highlight the distance between them.”

Engelson, Morton wrote, “went from cherishing Meghan to, as one friend observed, ‘feeling like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe.’ ”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The couple separated in August 2013 and divorced the following year.

Markle deleted her social-media accounts in early January and has not commented publicly on the book excerpts.