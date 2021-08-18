Meghan McCain had plenty to say during her co-hosting stint on "The View," and he'll have plenty to say about her departure from the daytime talk show as well as her personal life in a new audio-only memoir coming out in October.

"Bad Republican," to be released by Audible, will tell "the deeply personal narrative detailing McCain's experience as the daughter of an American icon, a conservative rebel and a new mother," according to the audio-entertainment company.

In addition to stories on the ultraconservative McCain's days on "The View" and why she left the show earlier this month, McCain, 36, will recount the final moments with her father, Sen. John McCain; her relationship with her husband, writer and TV commentator Ben Domenech; internet trolls; Donald and Melania Trump; the future of the Republic Party, and more.

This is not the first time McCain has written a book. In 2010, she came out with "Dirty Sexy Politics," a memoir in which she told about her experiences on the campaign trail during her father's unsuccessful attempt for the presidency in 2008.