TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
SEARCH
32° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

'Miami Noir: The Classics': Dark side of the Sunshine State

"Miami Noir: The Classics" is a collection of

"Miami Noir: The Classics" is a collection of 19 short stories set in Florida. Credit: Akashic Books/TNS

By Oline H. Cogdill Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) (TNS)
Print

MIAMI NOIR: The Classics, edited by Les Standiford, featuring assorted authors (Akashic Books, 400 pp., $17.95)

The 19 stories featured in the superb "Miami Noir: The Classics" work as both solid entertainment and a thoughtful history about life, crime and punishment in South Florida.

Historian, author and editor Les Standiford has assembled an intriguing collection of short stories — each of them a reprint — divided into four sections and arranged them by decades to chronicle the region's development over 90 years.

It's doubtful that anyone would expect stories by conservationist Marjory Stoneman Douglas or activist Zora Neale Hurston to land in this collection. Yet Douglas' "Pine Island," written in 1925 and the excerpt from Hurston's classic "Their Eyes Were Watching God," written in 1937, are chillingly prophetic in their examinations of nature, to which Hurston weaves in racial issues.

The excerpt from Douglas Fairbairn's 1977 novel "Street Eight" showcases South Florida's Cuban immigrant community. The gritty "Street Eight" centers on a used-car salesman caught up with Cuban expatriates who need a warehouse. Ironically, as Standiford notes, Fairbairn's original title was "Calle Oche," but his publishers insisted that readers would be "puzzled" by this title. The parallels between "Street Eight" and Carolina Garcia Aguilera's "Washington Avenue" are unmistakable.

In 2007, Standiford edited "Miami Noir," a collection of original short stories. "Miami Noir: The Classics" make solid companions for readers.

Stories by Lynne Barrett, Vicki Hendricks, John Dufresne, Charles Willeford, Elmore Leonard, Edna Buchanan, among others, elevate "Miami Noir: The Classics" to near-required reading for Florida residents while giving the rest of country a glimpse of what makes the Sunshine State tick.

By Oline H. Cogdill Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) (TNS)

More Entertainment

Marilyn Monroe performs TCM picks: 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,' more
Amanda Kloots, left, and Elaine Welteroth will Kloots, Welteroth named new co-hosts of 'The Talk'
Colorado firefighter Ryan Sutter, husband of "The Bachelorette" Ryan Sutter reveals details of his mysterious illness
Ryan Sutter and his "Bachelorette" star wife Trista 'Bachelorette' star's husband has 'mysterious disease'
Carter Rubin of Shoreham competed on the second LI teen 'mind-blowingly good' on 'The Voice' live playoffs
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in "The Christmas 'Christmas Chronicles 2': Better than your average holiday movie
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search