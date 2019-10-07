TODAY'S PAPER
Michelle Obama's follow-up to 'Becoming' set for November

Michelle Obama asked readers to share their own stories for her follow-up to her bestselling memoir "Becoming." Photo Credit: AP/Jose Luis Magana

By The Associated Press
Michelle Obama's first project since "Becoming" is more about her readers than about herself.

"Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice" will be published Nov. 19 by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new release was announced Monday. It is a companion to her multimillion-selling "Becoming," which came out last November. It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir. It is designed to help readers tell their own stories.

In the introduction, Obama writes that she hopes the journal will encourage people to write down their "experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment."

