Michelle Obama memoir sells more than 2M copies in first 15 days

Former first lady Michelle Obama during her book

Former first lady Michelle Obama during her book tour stop in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo Credit: AP/Jose Luis Magana

By The Associated Press
Michelle Obama's "Becoming" is selling at a pace rarely seen for a political memoir, or any nonfiction book.

Combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in the U.S. and Canada topped 2 million copies in the first 15 days, Crown Publishing announced Friday. By comparison, former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's memoir "Living History" needed a month to sell 1 million copies. Former President George W. Bush's "Decision Points" took several weeks to reach 2 million. Former President Bill Clinton's "My Life" quickly sold 1 million copies but took far longer to hit 2 million.

"Becoming," which came out Nov. 13, now has 3.4 million hardcover copies in print. The former first lady is in the midst of a promotional tour, with guests including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

