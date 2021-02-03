TODAY'S PAPER
Young readers edition of Michelle Obama's book out in March

Michelle Obama, right, appears with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her book "Becoming" in Chicago on Nov. 14, 2018. A young readers version of the former first lady's book as well as the paperback edition of the original, will be published in March. Credit: Invision / AP / Rob Grabowski

By The Associated Press
Michelle Obama's "Becoming" is heading for new chapters.

Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that the former first lady's multimillion-selling memoir will be released in a young readers edition. It also will finally be coming out as a paperback, more than two years after it was first published. "Becoming" has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Both books are scheduled for March 2. The young readers edition is for ages 10 and up and includes a new introduction from Obama.

"Growing up on the South Side of Chicago in the 1960s and ’70s, my parents, Fraser and Marian Robinson, always kept it straight with me and my brother, Craig. They never sugarcoated hard truths or presented their reality as anything other than what it was — because they knew we could handle it. I want to give you all that same respect," she writes.

"So my promise to you is to give you my story in all its messy glory — from the time I struggled in front of my kindergarten class, to my first kiss and the insecurities I felt growing up, to the chaos of a campaign trail, to the strange experience of shaking hands with the Queen of England. . . . I hope that as you’re reading my story, you’ll also think about your own — because it’s the most beautiful gift you'll ever have."

The paperback edition also features a new introduction by the author, along with a book club guide.

