Michelle Obama's "Becoming" has become a massive hit.

Crown Publishing told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the former first lady's memoir has sold more than 1.4 million copies in all formats in the United States and Canada in the seven days since it was released on Nov. 13.

The publisher has printed 3 million hardcover copies in North America. On its first day, the book sold more than 725,000 copies, making it one of the year's biggest debuts.

"Becoming" is well exceeding the pace of previous memoirs by first ladies. In 2003, Hillary Clinton's "Living History" had first week sales of around 600,000 copies.

Reviews of the book, which traces Obama's journey from Chicago's South Side to the White House, have been positive. Newsday reviewer Marion Winik wrote that she was "surprised and swept up by the storytelling."