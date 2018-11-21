TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Afternoon
29° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentBooks

Michelle Obama book sells 1.4 million copies in a week

Former first lady Michelle Obama during her book

Former first lady Michelle Obama during her book tour stop in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo Credit: AP/Jose Luis Magana

By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press
Print

Michelle Obama's "Becoming" has become a massive hit.

Crown Publishing told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the former first lady's memoir has sold more than 1.4 million copies in all formats in the United States and Canada in the seven days since it was released on Nov. 13.

The publisher has printed 3 million hardcover copies in North America. On its first day, the book sold more than 725,000 copies, making it one of the year's biggest debuts.

"Becoming" is well exceeding the pace of previous memoirs by first ladies. In 2003, Hillary Clinton's "Living History" had first week sales of around 600,000 copies.

Reviews of the book, which traces Obama's journey from Chicago's South Side to the White House, have been positive. Newsday reviewer Marion Winik wrote that she was "surprised and swept up by the storytelling."

By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Ben brings Motown's street art to life. Available New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in November
This image released by ABC shows, from left, 'Dancing With the Stars' no longer hopping for ABC
Old Bethpage-based filmmaker David Anton's latest PBS special LI filmmaker's PBS documentary celebrates Hanukkah
Erinn Hayes and Kevin James in a scene These are LI's 12 most memorable TV characters
Rob Morrow played Dr. Joel Fleischman in the CBS planning 'Northern Exposure' revival
"Dancing With the Stars" champions Bobby Bones and Bobby Bones wins 'DWTS' in surprising upset