'Tell Me Everything' review: Minka Kelly bares all in memoir

TELL ME EVERYTHING (Henry Holt and Co., 288 pp., $28.99)

Minka Kelly, best known as cheerleader Lyla Garrity on TV's “Friday Night Lights" and as masked vigilante Dawn Granger (Dove) in the DC superhero show “Titans,” pulls back the curtain on her deeply traumatic early life in a stunning, achingly honest new memoir. “Tell Me Everything” is much more than just a title. It's a promise from Kelly to her readers, and she holds back absolutely nothing.

She shares tales of neglect, abuse and manipulation — dancing at peep shows, suffering a beating at the hands of her stepfather and being coerced into making a sex tape.

At its center, though, “Tell Me Everything” is about Kelly's relationship with her late mother, Maureen, an exotic dancer who struggled with addiction and had difficulty making ends meet. The two spent years relying on friends and relatives to take them in, living at one point in a garage and at another, in a storage unit.

In perhaps the most jarring moment of the book, Kelly considers the value of her very existence. “There have been times, I have to be honest, when I've been mad at her for having birthed me,” Kelly writes.

Kelly rises and finds work as a scrub nurse and eventually as a model and actor. She reconnects with her mom and makes peace with her.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kelly has called the book a tribute to all working-class single mothers — hers in particular.

“Tell Me Everything” is shocking, yes, but Kelly’s story is one of resilience. And, just maybe, catharsis. Kelly revels in telling her story on her terms.

“I spent so many years trying to hide who I was, ashamed of my experiences, trying to sugarcoat my backstory,” she writes. “It’s a relief to be free of the shame I carried for so long.”

And an important, affirming experience for her readers.