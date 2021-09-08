This is big: 'Moby-Dick' marathon in Sag Harbor

It's sure to be a whale of an event for a whale of a tale.

To celebrate Sag Harbor's rich tradition of art, literature, sailing and whaling, Canio's Books presents the 2021 edition of its long-running, beloved Moby Dick Marathon between Friday and Sunday. Some 160 people — local, foreign, young and old, famous and not — will take turns reading aloud passages from Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick." From the famous opening line, "Call me Ishmael," till the final word, readers get about 10 minutes each, and it takes three days to complete.

IT KEEPS GETTING BIGGER

Over the years, Canio's Books owners Maryann Calendrille and Kathryn Szoka have expanded the event while staying true to its roots, the poetry and magic of Melville's classic. This year, the whole town is catching the white whale's wave. Readings will take place in Canio's, at the Old Whaler's Church, the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum, the local library, the new contemporary art space known as The Church, and the Eastville Community Historical Society.

Renowned actor Harris Yulin will read Father Mapple's sermon while members of the Hamptons Choral Society lend their voices. Artist/performer Laurie Anderson will read a section, and don't be surprised if more celebrities take the podium. It's all in the service of great literature and the nonprofit Canio's Cultural Café, an educational branch of the bookstore.

"It's been a way to introduce people who may be suffering from what I call Moby-phobia," said Calendrille. "It's a nonthreatening way to dip your toe in the waters." Anyone can sign up, and readers range from preteens into their 90s. There are often reading slots available as the weekend starts.

A WORK OF ART

In addition, Canio's is hosting an exhibition of paintings and etchings by Christopher Volpe, an artist and writer originally from Oyster Bay. His Melville-inspired, J.M.W. Turner-esque seascapes are titled "Loomings," for the first chapter of "Moby-Dick." They're poetic, brooding images Volpe "paints" with tar and gold leaf.

"I use this mucky primal stuff, which to me feels like it wants to pull us all into dissolution, and I combine that with gold leaf, which is a kind of celestial, shiny and hopeful material laden with symbolism," he explained. "I see 'Moby-Dick' as the endless battle we create between ourselves and nature, which is really a battle between ourselves and ourselves. I hope people come away with a feeling of thoughtfulness for our condition, our past, and our future."

While fundraisers typically serve food, Szoka said they choose to focus on "food for thought," adding, "It's more in our blood to offer something that has a take-away of the spiritual, literary and artistic nature, because that's what feeds us."

In addition to reading, people can sponsor one of the 136 chapters of "Moby-Dick." There are also buttons, T-shirts, books and art for sale and an after-party with sea shanties, nautical knot-tying demonstrations and a silent auction.

Organizing three days of events involving hundreds of people entails thousands of details, said Szoka. "Sometimes we wonder what we're doing this for, but at the end of the day, it's because people really get the importance of having a community-centered bookstore, a place where the imagination can grow. The greater your imagination, the better you're able to navigate this world and deal with the whole Melvillian voyage we're on."