ROOM TO DREAM, by David Lynch and Kristine McKenna. The visionary director of "Blue Velvet" had TV viewers buzzing over his return to "Twin Peaks" last year. Now he collaborates with journalist McKenna on a hybrid biography/memoir—"basically a person having a conversation with his own biography," the authors explain. (Random House, $32)

WHEN KATIE MET CASSIDY, by Camille Perri. A new novel by the author of "The Assistants," who was raised in East Meadow and worked as a librarian in Great Neck. It tells the love story between Katie, a 20-something New York lawyer on the rebound, who surprises herself by falling for Cassidy, a sleek woman in a man's suit she meets across the negotiating table. (Putnam, $25)

CALL ME AMERICAN, by Abdi Nor Iftir. How does a young Somali man—one who learned English from watching "Rambo" and "The Terminator" and picked up his dance moves from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video—become an American? This memoir follows the author's journey from his war-torn homeland to Portland, Maine, after winning the visa lottery. (Alfred A. Knopf, $26.95)