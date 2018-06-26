THE RACE TO SAVE THE ROMANOVS: The Truth Behind the Secret Plans to Rescue the Russian Imperial Family, by Helen Rappaport. A century ago — on July 17, 1918 — Czar Nicholas, his wife Alexandra and their five children were executed by the Bolsheviks. Drawing on new archival materials, the author of "Caught in the Revolution" chronicles their dramatic final days and unsuccessful efforts to find asylum. (St. Martin's, $28.99)

THE UNPUNISHED VICE: A Life of Reading, by Edmund White. The prolific gay writer, author of "A Boy's Own Story," "The Beautiful Room Is Empty," and many other titles, won this year's PEN/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction. In this elegant memoir, White reflects on Proust, Nabokov, James and the books that have played significant roles in his private and literary lives. (Bloomsbury, $28)

CONFESSIONS OF THE FOX, by Jordy Rosenberg. In this clever debut novel, a transgender scholar discovers an 18th century manuscript that purports to tell the true story of notorious 18th century thief and jailbreaker Jack Sheppard and — surprise — it is revealed that Jack was born a girl. Full of colorful period slang, Sheppard's tale is presented with Dr. Voth's footnotes, which tell a tale all their own. (One World, $27)