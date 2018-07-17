THE DEATH OF TRUTH: Notes on Falsehood in the Age of Trump, by Michiko Kakutani. How do we determine what's actually true in the era of fake news? The former New York Times book critic draws on current events and a deep reserve of reading — from de Tocqueville's "Democracy in America" to Allan Bloom's "The Closing of the American Mind" — to examine how "truth and reason [became] such endangered species" in today's America. (Tim Duggan Books, $22)

THE FAMILY TABOR, by Cherise Wolas. Last year, this debut novelist dazzled readers with "The Resurrection of Joan Ashby," about the seemingly irresolvable conflicts of a famous writer who becomes a wife and mother. In her second novel, the Tabor clan gathers to celebrate Harry Tabor's anointment as Palm Springs, California's "Man of the Decade." But are this Jewish philanthropist and his family as ideal as they appear to be? (Flatiron Books, $27.99)

CRIMINALS: My Family's Life on Both Sides of the Law, by Robert Anthony Siegel. A novelist recalls his unorthodox childhood in 1970s New York, the son of a larger-than-life criminal defense attorney who wound up doing prison time after getting too cozy with his clients. Siegel sought his own way in the world via a passion for Asian culture and through writing fiction. Siegel is the author of "All the Money in the World" and "All Will Be Revealed." (Counterpoint, $26)