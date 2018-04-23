CADDYSHACK: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story, by Chris Nashawaty. A movie critic at Entertainment Weekly tells the story behind the making of the 1980 class-conscious comedy set at a Florida golf club and starring Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield, directed by Harold Ramis. (Flatiron, $26.99)

CHASING HILLARY: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling, by Amy Chozick. A New York Times journalist offers a personal and frequently funny take on covering the “would-be First Woman President.” It doubles as the coming-of-age memoir of a female political reporter. (Harper, $27.99)

YOU THINK IT, I’LL SAY IT, by Curtis Sittenfeld. Ten sharp stories from the author of “Prep” are compulsively good reading. Looming throughout is Donald Trump — as in “Gender Studies,” where a liberal female academic has an unexpected sexual encounter with a Republican airport shuttle driver. (Random House, $27)