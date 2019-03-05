QUEEN BEY: A Celebration of the Power and Creativity of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, edited by Veronica Chambers. Attention Beyhive: This collection of essays looks at the Beyoncé phenomenon from many different angles, including music, fashion, politics, feminism, celebrity, business and more. Among the contributors: Lena Waithe, Melissa Harris-Perry and Michael Eric Dyson. (St. Martin’s, $27.99)

SURVIVAL MATH: Notes on an All-American Family, by Mitchell S. Jackson. “Who are we? What have we learned? What have we endured? How do we proceed?” These are the questions asked by an African-American writer reflecting on his family history and upbringing in Portland, Oregon, in the 1980s and ‘90s. (Scribner, $26)

A WOMAN IS NO MAN, by Etaf Rum. This semi-autobiographical debut novel is the story of a Palestinian-American family in Brooklyn. Deya, a young woman being raised by her grandparents, hopes to forge a path for herself that does not involve a traditional arranged marriage straight out of high school. Rum reads at Greenlight Books in Brooklyn on March 12. (Harper, $26.99)