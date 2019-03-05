TODAY'S PAPER
20° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
20° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

What to read this week: New books by Veronica Chambers, Mitchell S. Jackson and Etaf Rum

"Queen Bey," edited by Veronica Chambers (St. Martin's, March 2019) Photo Credit: St. Martin’s Press

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com @TomBeerBooks
Print

QUEEN BEY: A Celebration of the Power and Creativity of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, edited by Veronica Chambers. Attention Beyhive: This collection of essays looks at the Beyoncé phenomenon from many different angles, including music, fashion, politics, feminism, celebrity, business and more. Among the contributors: Lena Waithe, Melissa Harris-Perry and Michael Eric Dyson. (St. Martin’s, $27.99)

SURVIVAL MATH: Notes on an All-American Family, by Mitchell S. Jackson. “Who are we? What have we learned? What have we endured? How do we proceed?” These are the questions asked by an African-American writer reflecting on his family history and upbringing in Portland, Oregon, in the 1980s and ‘90s. (Scribner, $26)

A WOMAN IS NO MAN, by Etaf Rum. This semi-autobiographical debut novel is the story of a Palestinian-American family in Brooklyn. Deya, a young woman being raised by her grandparents, hopes to forge a path for herself that does not involve a traditional arranged marriage straight out of high school.  Rum reads at Greenlight Books in Brooklyn on March 12. (Harper, $26.99)

Headshot

Books and travel editor Tom Beer, at Newsday since 2007, likes nothing better than a good book and a long trip.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Desus Nice, left, and The Kid Mero of 'Desus & Mero': Raucous late-night newcomer
Beverly Hills 90210 BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN TORI SPELLING Photos: Luke Perry through the years
Katherine Helmond arrives for the 2006 premiere Crystal, Danza fondly remember their late co-star
Luke Perry, Recent notable deaths
Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By Wendy Williams returns to TV after two-month absence
John Mulaney returned for this second hosting gig John Mulaney returns to host quality 'SNL' episode