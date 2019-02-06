ON THE COME UP, by Angie Thomas. Thomas’ 2017 YA debut, “The Hate U Give,” with its powerful tale of a black teen and a police shooting, was a runaway bestseller and later a movie. Her follow-up novel stars a 16-year-old girl who lost her father to gang violence and dreams of being a rapper like he was. Ages 14 and up. (Balzer + Bray, $18.99)

EL NORTE: The Epic and Forgotten Story of Hispanic North America, by Carrie Gibson. A century before the pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock, the Spanish came to the Americas. This wide-ranging history traces the story of Spanish-speaking people in the New World, from Columbus through the Mexican-American War to the border wall. (Atlantic Monthly Press, $30)

GOOD RIDDANCE, by Elinor Lipman. Inspired by the “best-selling decluttering wizard” (you know who), the protagonist of Lipman’s new comic novel tosses a Class of ‘68 yearbook that dated to her late mother’s days as a high school teacher. But when a filmmaker fishes it out of the recycling bin and begins a documentary, our heroine finds her life turned upside down. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $25)