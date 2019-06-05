TODAY'S PAPER
What to read this week: New books by De'Shawn Charles Winslow, Jessica Francis Kane, Ryan Chapman

By Tom Beer
IN WEST MILLS, by De’Shawn Charles Winslow. Azalea Centre — known to the residents of her African-American community in rural North Carolina as Knot — is one of the most memorable characters to come along in recent fiction. This hot-tempered, independent-minded schoolteacher, whom we follow from the 1940s onward, drinks too much, sleeps with whom she wants and wins over even skeptical readers. (Bloomsbury, $26)

RULES FOR VISITING, by Jessica Francis Kane. A solitary, middle-aged, unmarried woman receives 30 days paid leave from the university where she works as a gardener — and instead of taking a cruise or seeing Europe, May Attaway sets out to visit and reconnect with four old friends. Is May having a midlife crisis? If so, she may need more than the copy of Emily Post she brings on her journey. (Penguin Press, $26)

RIOTS I HAVE KNOWN, by Ryan Chapman. A riot has broken out in New York's Westbrook state prison, and while a TV news copter circles overhead, an unnamed Sri Lankan-American inmate — editor of the prison literary journal "The Holding Pen" — has barricaded himself in the media center and delivers a darkly hilarious confession in the form of his final editor's letter. (Simon & Schuster, $24)

