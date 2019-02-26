THE BORDER, by Don Winslow. The author of “The Power of the Dog” and “The Cartel” completes his drug war trilogy with a massive novel, clocking in at 720 pages. DEA agent Art Keller is back, dodging an assassin’s bullets and battling the next generation of narcos in this gripping crime saga. (William Morrow, $28.99)

I.M.: A Memoir, by Isaac Mizrahi. The fashion designer and “Project Runway” judge recalls his Jewish Orthodox upbringing in Brooklyn, his flowering at the LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, his early days in the trade (working for Perry Ellis and Calvin Klein) and the founding of his own line. (Flatiron, $28.99)

MOTHER COUNTRY, by Irina Reyn. An immigrant struggles in Brooklyn — working as a home attendant and nanny — while her daughter remains behind in Ukraine, all while the Russian invasion of Crimea plays out on TV screens around the world. By the author of “What Happened to Anna K.” and “The Imperial Wife.” (St. Martin’s, $27.99)