TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

What's new: Books by Charles Johnson, Melissa Broder, more

Night Hawks by Charles Johnson (Scribner, May 2018)

Night Hawks by Charles Johnson (Scribner, May 2018) Photo Credit: Scribner

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com
Print

NIGHT HAWKS, by Charles Johnson. A new story collection from the National Book Award-winning author of “The Middle Passage” means a treasure box of styles, from the dystopian “4189” to the hair-salon heist of “The Weave” to the title story, which places Johnson and the late playwright August Wilson in a Seattle diner. (Scribner, $24)

CHASING NEW HORIZONS: Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto, by Alan Stern and David Grinspoon. Stern, who led NASA’s unmanned mission to Pluto, and Grinspoon, a scientist/writer, recount the drama of “how this landmark space mission was conceived, approved, funded, built, launched and flown successfully to its oh-so-far-away target.” (Picador, $28)

THE PISCES, by Melissa Broder. Aquatic creatures have never had it so good in our popular culture. Human-amphibian love affairs featured in the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water” and in the reissue of the cult novel “Mrs. Caliban.” Broder wades into these waters with the story of Lucy, an unhappy academic, and her lover, Theo, a merman. (Hogarth, $25) 

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox), Heather Chandler 'Heathers' reboot gets new premiere date
Adam Sandler and Chris Rock attend the Sandler, Rock set for 'Kevin Can Wait' finale
Luann de Lesseps attends the 21st Annual Bergh Luann De Lesseps threatens to kill cops in arrest video
Kentucky Derby hopefuls, from front to back, Magnum NBC's Derby coverage to get closer with backstretch camera
Ralph Macchio reprises his "Karate Kid" role in 'Cobra Kai': 'Karate Kid' sequel is worth watching
Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal prior to his 5 LIers who have hosted 'SNL'