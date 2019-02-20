What to read this week: New books by James Boice, Janet Malcolm and Pitchaya Sudbanthad
WHO KILLED THE FONZ?, by James Boice. Yes, Arthur Fonzarelli, aka the Fonz, is dead. It’s the 1980s, and all the teenage characters of TV’s “Happy Days” are middle-aged in this irresistible sequel/mystery. Richie, now an L.A. screenwriter, travels back to Wisconsin to find out what happened to his friend. Ralph Malph, Potsie, Joanie and Chachi: The gang’s all here. (S&S, $26)
NOBODY’S LOOKING AT YOU: Essays, by Janet Malcolm. Among the subjects in this collection by the award-winning journalist: Fashion designer Eileen Fisher, young classical pianist Yuja Wang, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice John G. Roberts and Alexander McCall Smith’s No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series. (FSG, $27)
BANGKOK WAKES TO RAIN, by Pitchaya Sudbanthad. In this lyrical debut novel by a writer who grew up in Thailand (and now lives in New York), one old Bangkok house contains a multitude of stories and characters. Its 23 chapters all have one-word titles such as “Outpour,” “Deluge” and “Upstream,” essentially functioning as linked stories that move back and forth in time through the history of Thailand. (Riverhead, $27)
Three new standout nonfiction and fiction releases.
