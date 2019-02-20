WHO KILLED THE FONZ?, by James Boice. Yes, Arthur Fonzarelli, aka the Fonz, is dead. It’s the 1980s, and all the teenage characters of TV’s “Happy Days” are middle-aged in this irresistible sequel/mystery. Richie, now an L.A. screenwriter, travels back to Wisconsin to find out what happened to his friend. Ralph Malph, Potsie, Joanie and Chachi: The gang’s all here. (S&S, $26)

NOBODY’S LOOKING AT YOU: Essays, by Janet Malcolm. Among the subjects in this collection by the award-winning journalist: Fashion designer Eileen Fisher, young classical pianist Yuja Wang, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice John G. Roberts and Alexander McCall Smith’s No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series. (FSG, $27)

BANGKOK WAKES TO RAIN, by Pitchaya Sudbanthad. In this lyrical debut novel by a writer who grew up in Thailand (and now lives in New York), one old Bangkok house contains a multitude of stories and characters. Its 23 chapters all have one-word titles such as “Outpour,” “Deluge” and “Upstream,” essentially functioning as linked stories that move back and forth in time through the history of Thailand. (Riverhead, $27)

