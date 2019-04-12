REVOLUTIONARIES, by Joshua Furst. It wasn’t easy being the child of a Sixties activist. Just ask Sam Anderson, the protagonist of Nathan Hill’s brilliant “The Nix,” or Fred (short for “Freedom”) Snyder, who narrates this debut novel. Fred’s dad, Lenny, is an obvious stand-in for Abbie Hoffman, and “Revolutionaries” filters the Yippie’s antics through the lens of a bewildered child turned cynical adult. (Knopf, $26.95)

MIRACLE CREEK, by Angie Kim. An explosion at a Virginia facility offering experimental oxygen therapy in submarine-like chambers sets in motion the plot of this unpredictable legal thriller. The mother of a boy being treated for autism there is accused of murder, and the Korean immigrants who run the place, themselves deeply scarred by the incident, must testify. (FSG, $27)

NEVER A LOVELY SO REAL: The Life and Work of Nelson Algren, by Colin Asher. Algren was once celebrated for literary novels of the American underbelly such as “The Man with the Golden Arm” and “A Walk on the Wild Side.” Today, he is little remembered and less read, his career partially derailed by FBI surveillance during the Red Scare. This bio by a CUNY literature instructor aims to resurrect Algren’s reputation. (W.W. Norton, $39.95)