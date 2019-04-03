TODAY'S PAPER
What to read this week: New books by Cathy Guisewite, Erin Somers and Thomas Maier

"Fifty Things That Aren't My Fault" by Cathy Guisewite (Putnam, April 2019) Photo Credit: Putnam

FIFTY THINGS THAT AREN’T MY FAULT: Essays from the Grown-Up Years, by Cathy Guisewite. Nearly 10 years after she drew her last strip, the creator of "Cathy" — an iconic daily comic for more than 30 years — has penned a series of humorous musings on life after 60, as she navigates between grown children and elderly parents, a time when "everything's changing without my permission." (Putnam, $27)

STAY UP WITH HUGO BEST, by Erin Somers. In this funny fiction debut, our narrator is June Bloom, a millennial writer's assistant on a late-night talk show starring 60-something comedian Hugo Best. The novel takes place over a long Memorial Day weekend, which June has agreed to spend at Hugo's Connecticut country house, along with Hugo's weird teenage son, Spencer. (Scribner, $25)

MAFIA SPIES: The Inside Story of the CIA, Gangsters, JFK, and Castro, by Thomas Maier. A Newsday reporter and the author of "Masters of Sex" (basis for the Showtime series) tells the colorful story, based on declassified files about the JFK assassination, of how the CIA involved mobsters Sam Giancana and Johnny Roselli in a plot to kill Castro. Look for cameos by Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe and others. (Skyhorse, $25.99)

New fiction and nonfiction releases worth your attention.

