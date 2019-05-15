THE BRITISH ARE COMING: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777, by Rick Atkinson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, known for his Liberation Trilogy about World War II, launches a new trilogy of histories about the American Revolution. (Henry Holt, $40)

THE FARM, by Joanne Ramos. After being fired, Filipina nanny Jane checks in to Golden Oaks, a retreat where she is pampered (and paid) as a surrogate mother for a superrich client. But is “The Farm” really a prison? And what if Jane can’t bear to part with the baby? (Random House, $27)

CORRESPONDENTS, by Tim Murphy. An American journalist of Irish-Lebanese descent finds herself in Iraq, covering the 2003 U.S.-led invasion and befriended by her Iraqi interpreter. This novel by the author of “Christodora” is an exploration of family, identity and the price of war. (Grove, $27)