TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

What to read this week: New books by Namwali Serpell, Amy Hempel and Leo Damrosch

"The Old Drift" by Namwali Serpell (Hogarth, March

"The Old Drift" by Namwali Serpell (Hogarth, March 2019) Photo Credit: Hogarth

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com @TomBeerBooks
Print

THE OLD DRIFT, by Namwali Serpell. This expansive, genre-bending debut novel, from a Zambian writer living in California, comes trailed by hosanna from writers like Alice Sebold and Carmen Maria Machado. It begins at a colonial settlement on the Zambezi river and follows the fortunes of three African families. (Hogarth, $28)

SING TO IT, by Amy Hempel. From a master of the short story and a faculty member in the creative writing program at Stony Brook Southampton comes this new collection, her first in 15 years. Known for her compressed, minimalist style, Hempel delivers 15 gemlike tales, mordant and melancholy. (Scribner, $25)

THE CLUB: Johnson, Boswell, and the Friends Who Shaped an Age, by Leo Damrosch. Eighteenth-century London was a hive of stimulating thinkers and colorful characters, and many of them make it into the pages of this lively social history. At its center are Samuel Johnson, the great lexicographer, and his biographer, James Boswell. (Yale University Press, $30)

Headshot

Books and travel editor Tom Beer, at Newsday since 2007, likes nothing better than a good book and a long trip.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Christiaan Padavan at his "American Idol" audition. LIer will not be continuing on 'Idol'
Woody Harrelson, left, and Kevin Costner in 'The Highwaymen': Compelling take on Bonnie and Clyde
Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the Recent notable deaths
Rosie O'Donnell, left, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck are among 'The View' book: O'Donnell had 'crush' on Hasselbeck
The "Impractical Jokers" crew, from left, James LI's Joe Gatto talks 'Impractical Jokers,' more
Patti LuPone attends a tribute dinner at the Reports: LI's Patti LuPone to guest-star on 'Pose'