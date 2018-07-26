TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Former Trump aide Omarosa has 'explosive' book coming

The ex-"Apprentice" star left the White House after a year and spoke harshly of her experience, while denying reports she was fired.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, pictured in April 2017 when

Omarosa Manigault Newman, pictured in April 2017 when she worked for President Donald Trump's administration, will release a memoir in August about her experience in the White House.  Photo Credit: AP/Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Print

Former President Donald Trump aide and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman has a memoir coming that her publisher calls "explosive" and "jaw-dropping."

The book is called "Unhinged." Gallery Books announced Thursday that it will be released on Aug. 14.

Manigault Newman was a Trump ally who joined his administration in January 2017 as a White House communications director.

She had vowed that political foes would "bow down" to Trump. But she left after a year and spoke harshly of her experience, while denying reports she was fired. She said she was worried about the country and would never vote for Trump again.

The rare black woman in Trump's administration, she has likened her departure to being freed from a "plantation."

More Entertainment

Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
David Milch, left, creator of the HBO series HBO's 'Deadwood' series to get new life as TV movie
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs at a gun-control rally in Miranda to produce miniseries on Fosse
Roseanne Barr is seen in January. ABC canceled Barr to appear on TV for first time since firing
Amy Poehler returns to TV on "Making It." Five things you need to know about Amy Poehler
From 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows