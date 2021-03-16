TODAY'S PAPER
Oprah Winfrey chooses four Marilynne Robinson novels for book club

By The Associated Press
Besides working on her newsmaking interview with Meghan and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey has been busy with the novels of Marilynne Robinson.

Winfrey announced Tuesday that she has selected Robinson's acclaimed quartet of "Gilead" narratives for her next book club selection. Robinson won the Pulitzer Prize in 2005 for "Gilead," the first of her books set in the fictional Iowa town of Gilead, and she has followed with "Home," "Lila" and "Jack."

Robinson, whose other admirers include former President Barack Obama, said in a statement that "Oprah Winfrey is a singular voice in this country and in the world. It is wonderful and amazing that my books will have the kind of attention only she could bring to them."

Tuesday's announcement continues Winfrey's partnership with Apple, which she began in 2019 by choosing Ta-Nehisi Coates' novel "The Water Dancer." After announcing new picks every two to three months through the first half of 2020, she has slowed her pace; the Robinson books are her first selections since Isabel Wilkerson's "Caste" in August.

