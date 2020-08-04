Oprah Winfrey has chosen Isabel Wilkerson's exploration of race and hierarchy in the United States, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” as her latest book club pick.

Wilkerson's book, Winfrey said in a telephone interview, “could change the way we see each other, how we see our humanity and the structure of our world."

The 59-year-old Wilkerson is an author and journalist who won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2011 for her previous book, “The Warmth of Other Suns,” about the Black migration from the South in the early 20th century. In “Caste,” she looks at American history and the treatment of Blacks and finds what she calls an enduring, unseen and unmentioned caste system — not unlike those in India or Nazi Germany — that has yet to be fully confronted.

“You cannot solve a problem unless you identify it and define it,” Wilkerson told The Associated Press, adding that Winfrey's endorsement means “many more people who have not learned about this will have the chance to read about something that deeply affects us all.”

“Caste” was published Tuesday and already has won praise, with The New York Times calling it an “extraordinary document” and “almost certainly the keynote nonfiction book of the American century this far.” Winfrey cited the book in June, listing it along with Robin DiAngelo's “White Fragility” and Ibram X. Kendi's “How To Be An Antiracist” as essential reads on racism.