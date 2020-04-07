TODAY'S PAPER
Winfrey chooses 'Hidden Valley Road' for book club

Oprah Winfrey has chosen Robert Kolker's "Hidden Valley

Credit: Doubleday via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick is Robert Kolker's “Hidden Valley Road,” an in-depth account of a 1950s family in which six of 12 children were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Winfrey says she will continue picking books during the coronavirus outbreak, and will seek new ways to engage readers.

In announcing her choice Tuesday, Winfrey called “Hidden Valley Road” “a riveting true story of an American family that reads like a medical detective journey. It reveals the shame, denial, shock, confusion and misunderstanding of mental illness at a time when no one was really sure what schizophrenia was or how to treat it.”

“Hidden Valley Road,” tells the story of the Galvins, an attractive, high-achieving Colorado family that was devastated by the illness. Kolker learned about them four years ago through a mutual friend and received extensive cooperation, speaking with nine of the siblings and their mother, and also drawing upon family letters, diaries and medical records.

Kolker's new book, released this week, is Winfrey's fourth selection since starting a partnership with Apple last fall. She usually tapes a live appearance with the author that runs on Apple TV Plus. Because of the coronavirus, she will interview Kolker and Galvin family members remotely for a program expected to air in May.

