Oprah Winfrey offers seven 'Books That See Me Through'

Oprah Winfrey has offered seven favorite books instead

By The Associated Press
With Election Day approaching and the pandemic ongoing, Oprah Winfrey is setting aside her usual book club recommendations and instead citing seven personal favorites, ranging from James Baldwin's landmark essays in "The Fire Next Time" to Mary Oliver's poetry collection "Devotions."

Winfrey is calling her choices "The Books That See Me Through," works she values for "their ability to comfort, inspire, and enlighten."

Her new list, announced in partnership with Apple, includes Eckhart Tolle's spiritual guide "The Power of Now" and a classic novel she picked in 1996 for her book club, Toni Morrison's "Song of Solomon." Winfrey also chose Ta-Nehisi Coates' prizewinning book on race and police violence, "Between the World and Me"; historian Jon Meacham's "The Soul of America: The Battle For Our Better Angels"; and an anthology edited by U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo, "When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry."

Winfrey, 66, will "dive deeper into each book" on Instagram, according to Monday's announcement, but will not be airing any interviews on Apple TV Plus as she has done with other picks since she signed with Apple in 2019.

