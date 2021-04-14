RAFT OF STARS by Andrew J. Graff (Ecco, 304 pp., $26.99)

Andrew J. Graff's "Raft of Stars" comes on like an updated Huck Finn tale. Fischer Branson and Dale Breadwin, both 10, head to the river from the hamlet of Claypot after Fischer shoots Dale's abusive, alcoholic father. Terrified of what the police will do to them, they plan to head to the National Guard armory where Fischer says his dad is stationed.

Set in 1994, Fischer is dodging not just a potential murder charge, but his past: Unbeknown to Dale, Fischer's father was killed in action after Operation Desert Storm. And Dale is eager to ditch his own history: "Breadwin was a name everyone knew in Claypot. It was synonymous with cheap auto work and the worst kind of man."

Fischer and Dale are nicknamed Fish and Bread — Graff couldn't make the boys' earthiness any clearer if "Raft of Stars" came packaged with a clod of river mud. But the boys are still boys, amateurishly prone to foolish notions of survival. Short on food, they concoct a stew of worms and chewing tobacco, which goes down as well as you'd expect.

Chasing them from one direction are Cal, a sheriff recently from Houston and inept in the Midwestern wilderness; and Teddy, Fish's grandfather, an experienced outdoorsman who's slowed by age. Pursuing the boys from another direction, and somewhat more competently, are Fish's mom, Miranda, and Tiffany, a young down-at-heel gas-station clerk who's a romantic interest for Cal — until Graff starts tweaking that familiar expectation as well. The two pairs both suffer embarrassments and humiliations on the trip, but the overall effect is that of the boys' story without being a stubbornly manly one. Fathers are absent from the story, serving only as symbols of bad news.

And though "Stars" isn't an outright tragedy, there's little in the way that feels triumphant. Mostly what the woods and river do are flatten our humanity into pure survival mode. Fish is particularly attuned to its rough justice: "The whole world was hungry, and the whole world was fed," he observes at one point. Later, after witnessing a melee between a bear and pack of coyotes, he notes, "This world was all wrong, the way everything had to eat each other."

Graff writes exquisitely about the wilderness, both its dangers and the way its freedoms enchant the novel's two prepubescent leads — the joy they find in building a raft and escaping capture is palpable.

He recognizes that his main job is to deliver a gripping adventure tale, which comes through especially in the concluding chapters. To say who walks away and who doesn't would spoil the story, but Graff closes with a foreboding mood that, in the long run, man is always the loser in any man vs. nature story. "The darkness had come too close. It had come with so much force. … And the darkness would come for them again," he intones.

Untamed nature is bad news for humanity in general. But it's always good news for adventure stories.