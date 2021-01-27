TODAY'S PAPER
Smokin': Seth Rogen's first book, 'Yearbook,' is out May 11

Comedian and proud stoner Seth Rogen's first book, "Yearbook," covers his early stand-up, moving to Los Angeles and "drug talk." Credit: Invision / AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Just when you thought Seth Rogen couldn't get any higher.

The actor, comedian, filmmaker and proud stoner has a deal with Crown — the same Penguin Random House imprint that publishes the Obamas — for his first book. It's called "Yearbook" and it's scheduled for May 11.

Rogen,38, is also reading the audiobook, which comes out the same day.

In a statement from the publisher Wednesday purported to be from Rogen's mother, Sandy, she calls his literary endeavor "not really a memoir" but more like "a bunch of funny stories."

"He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to L.A., meeting some famous people, things like that. If I’m being honest, I really wish there wasn’t so much drug talk," Seth's mom supposedly says.

"Why does he need all that? It’s like ‘We get it!’ And some of the stories? I mean, they’re entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me!"

