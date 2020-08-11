TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Sharon Stone writes memoir that doesn't 'pull any punches'

Sharon Stone's memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice"

Sharon Stone's memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice" is expected in March 2021, publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday.  Credit: Alfred A. Knopf via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Sharon Stone has taken on a new, real-life role — memoir writer.

“I have learned to forgive the unforgivable," says Stone, whose ”The Beauty of Living Twice" comes out in March. "My hope is that as I share my journey, you too will learn to do the same.”

Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that the 62-year-old actress will reflect on everything from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to such films as the star-making erotic thriller “Basic Instinct” and Martin Scorsese's mobster epic “Casino,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award. She'll also write about her two marriages, her near-fatal stroke in 2001, and her humanitarian work on behalf of AIDS research and other causes.

“Stone in these pages echoes the Stone who made headlines throughout her career: she is courageous, honest, and outspoken, refusing to pull any punches when discussing aspects of the trauma and violence she endured as a child and how her chosen career as an actress echoed many of those same assaults,” Knopf said in a statement.

Stone's other movies include Albert Brooks' “The Muse,” Jim Jarmusch's “Broken Flowers,” and “The Laundromat,” a Steven Soderbergh film released in 2019.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Kenya Barris, series creator of "black-ish," says he Politically charged 'black-ish' episode gets belated home
Jennifer Aniston says that the HBO Max "Friends" Aniston 'sad' that 'Friends' reunion delayed again
'Muppets Now': 21st century update still a work in progress
HBO's documentary film "Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn" New HBO doc revisits 1989 Yusuf Hawkins murder
Ren Höek, left, and Stimpson J. 'Stimpy' Cat, 'Ren & Stimpy' returning to TV, this time on Comedy Central
Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are reprising their 'Who's the Boss?' gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search