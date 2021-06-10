SHOULD WE STAY OR SHOULD WE GO by Lionel Shriver (Harper, 288 pp., $26.99)

Lionel Shriver's "Should We Stay or Should We Go" starts out seeming claustrophobic and grim.

In Chapter 1, we meet Cyril and Kay Wilkinson — he's a doctor, she's a nurse. Having just buried Kay's dad at the end of a miserable period of dementia and dependency, they make a pact: When Kay turns 80, one year after Cyril does, they will off themselves with pills.Kay calculates that it will then be 2020. 2020?! A "ridiculous year, an unfathomable year, the stuff of late-night films with spaceships and dying suns" — well, she blithely assumes, it will never arrive.Sorry, Kay, but the second chapter opens in 2019. Cyril is in a fury about Brexit and Kay is feeling deep doubts about their agreement. She's having a very nice life with no serious health issues or complaints.

By now, the reader, too, is having doubts. How is this going to go on for another 200-some pages? Especially since Cyril and Kay come to their ends, though not exactly as planned, by page 70.

At this point Shriver opens her bag of tricks. Chapter 3 starts over from a certain point in the couple's last evening, and moves to a different version of their deaths. Chapter 4 is titled "Cyril Has an Unexpected Change of Heart." Chapter 5 starts back in 1991, and by now the game is really on. Assisted living, Alzheimer's, mental institutions, immortality drugs, cryogenics laboratories, and what it would be like in a truly perfect world are all on the agenda. The pandemic makes an appearance every time 2020 arrives.

Shriver uses the gambit of alternate narratives to explore her characters and the possibilities of love. In different scenarios, with different choices, Cyril and Kay become more passionate, or more distant; the balance of power in the relationship shifts, and shifts again. One point Shriver seems to be making is that people can still change and grow after 50, after 60, even 80.It seems that if we can, we should stay.