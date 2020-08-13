TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentBooks

Stephenie Meyer says more 'Twilight' books are planned

Stephenie Meyer attends a screening of Sony

 Stephenie Meyer attends a screening of Sony PIctures Classics' "Austenland" on Aug. 12, 2013 in New York. Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Print

There is still plenty of life in Stephenie Meyer's “Twilight Saga.”

Meyer is planning at least two more books in her mega-selling vampire series, she said during a recent promotional event. Meanwhile, the author's long-awaited “Midnight Sun” sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday.

While such previous novels as “New Moon” and “Eclipse” were narrated by high school student Bella Swan, “Midnight Sun” is told from the point of view of Bella's lover, the vampire Edward Cullen.

Meyer's new novel came out Aug. 4. She began working on “Midnight Sun” years ago, but set it aside after an early draft leaked online. Her novels have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, and were adapted into a blockbuster film franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Meyer once vowed never to write another “Twilight” book, but on Monday she revealed during an online event held by the chain store Books-A-Million that she is far from done with Edward and Bella.

“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write,” she said. "I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now. I want to do something brand new.”

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in HBO's Season 'Lovecraft Country': HBO horror series is a terrific newcomer
Kenya Barris, series creator of "black-ish," says he Politically charged 'black-ish' episode gets belated home
Jennifer Aniston says that the HBO Max "Friends" Aniston 'sad' that 'Friends' reunion delayed again
'Muppets Now': 21st century update still a work in progress
HBO's documentary film "Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn" New HBO doc revisits 1989 Yusuf Hawkins murder
Ren Höek, left, and Stimpson J. 'Stimpy' Cat, 'Ren & Stimpy' returning to TV, this time on Comedy Central
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search