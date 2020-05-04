TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

'Strike Me Down' review: Tale of stolen money is a kick

"Strike Me Down" is the new novel by Mindy Mejia. Credit: Emily Bestler Books/Atria

By Ginny Greene Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)
Print

STRIKE ME DOWN by Mindy Mejia (Emily Bestler Books/Atria, 352 pp., $27)

You have to give author Mindy Mejia credit for being able to make accounting exciting.
Of course, she's thrown in a $20 million purse that goes missing days before the start of a world kickboxing tournament. Nora Trier is the forensic accountant leading the urgent search for the prize money. She's a great character, flawed and smart, an accomplished kickboxer herself, and she has an idol's crush on the head of Strike, the urban gym sponsoring the tournament.
Logan Russo, on billboards all about town, is a fierce dark-haired fighter and the beautiful face of the franchise. Logan and her husband, Gregg, are instantly suspects, as a matter of protocol. Nora works out at Strike, so the initial meeting is something like hero worship mixed with "CSI."
With Nora and her team, we follow the money through a maze of Caribbean bank accounts, more suspects and the obligatory violence that must come with forensic accounting (who knew?). Will she uncover the prize money in time for Logan Russo to bestow it on the winner, who will become the next face of Strike?
In Mindy Mejia fashion, she stays one step ahead of us until the final page.

By Ginny Greene Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Simone Missick stars in CBS' "All Rise." Legal drama 'All Rise' adapts to pandemic for season finale
Robbie Amell in Amazon Prime Video's "Upload." 'Upload': High-concept series that plays like a bad sitcom
'Sopranos' stars launch new podcast about the show
Paul Giamatti (left) as Chuck Rhoades and 'Billions': Season 5 improves over season 4
"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison will be back 'Bachelor' sets clip show; CBS postpones 'Amazing Race'
The cast of Bravo's "Camp Getaway." New Bravo series showcases antics at LI native's 'adult summer camp'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search