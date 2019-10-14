TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

'The Girl From Berlin': Gripping tale of a battle for property

"The Girl From Berlin" by Ronald H. Balson

"The Girl From Berlin" by Ronald H. Balson (St. Martin's Press) Photo Credit: TNS/St. Martin's Press

By Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)
Print

THE GIRL FROM BERLIN by Ronald H. Balson (St. Martin's Press, 379 pp., $16.99)

At the heart of "The Girl From Berlin" sits a simmering property dispute involving an idyllic home in Tuscany where Gabriella Vincenzo sometimes plays a violin in the early morning as the sun rises over a small vineyard.
But the disagreement over who owns the farm spans generations and countries and touches on some of the most significant horrors of the 20th century — Jewish life in Nazi Germany, wartime atrocities, refugees. It touches on the very nature of family. And it turns out that being able to prove your right to the land where you found peace is complicated indeed.
When Catherine Lockhart and Liam Taggart decide to take the case at the behest of an old friend in Chicago, they are forced to transplant themselves to Tuscany in an attempt to untangle the threads of the case. In "The Girl From Berlin," bestselling author Ronald H. Balson creates a fascinating mystery that will stick with readers for weeks. His characters are empathetic and interesting, and the unwinding of the tale strikes just the right balance between page-turner and historical fiction.

By Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Tim, played by Paul Valentino, in a scene LI producers talk short film 'Fragile White Boy'
Aaron Paul in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie': Massively enjoyable wrap
Carol Silva received an honorary Doctor of Humane News 12's Carol Silva says she has stage 4 cancer
Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Long-time anchor Shepard Smith leaving Fox News
Howard and Beth Stern attend the North Shore Stern proposes (again), this time on live TV
Rachael Ray attends the 23rd Annual ACE Rachael Ray was obsessed by which kids TV host?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search