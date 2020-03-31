TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
40° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

'The Last Odyssey' review: Sigma Force is back in action

"The Last Odyssey" is the latest Sigma Force

"The Last Odyssey" is the latest Sigma Force thriller by James Rollins. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

THE LAST ODYSSEY by James Rollins (William Morrow, 437 pp., $28.99)

In "The Last Odyssey," James Rollins' latest installment of the Sigma Force series, the force must solve a riddle going back centuries in order to save the modern world.

The Sigma Force is made up of former special forces soldiers, including scientists, historians and weapons experts, formed to defend against global threats.

In this latest adventure, an archaeologist is persuaded to go to Greenland, where a mysterious vessel has been located buried deep in the middle of a glacier. She and other researchers discover materials dating back to the Bronze Age. If they are real, that would mean this ship visited the area before even the Vikings braved the Atlantic Ocean.

But what the researchers find inside the captain's quarters is a true game-changer. Before they can process their discovery, however, the ship and everyone aboard is attacked by a group that has been searching for the treasure on this ship for several centuries.

The Sigma Force gets the call to stage a rescue, but that turns into something worse when they learn there are multiple interests involved. Each faction has its own motives, and one literally holds a key to solving the vast puzzle. The pieces add up to something intriguing: What if Homer's "The Odyssey'' was an actual historical account?

Rollins balances action-adventure, history, mythology and science in a truly imaginative story. All of the elements harmonize in this page-turner, which takes his team of adventurers into the very gates of Hell. This is one of Rollins' best novels, and a perfect book to get immersed in during these turbulent times.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Co-stars Jenna Fischer, left and Steve Carell, center, Carell, Krasinski mark 15th anniversary of 'The Office'
Elton John, seen in Los Angeles in Elton John hosts live fundraising benefit concert
Seth Meyers attends the Critics' Choice Awards on Seth Meyers, other late-night hosts, returning
Long Islander Jenna Compono will appear on MTV's LI's Jenna Compono returns for latest MTV 'Challenge'
Country music stars Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Brooks, Yearwood to perform requests on live special
Shira Haas as Esther Shapiro in Netfllix's TV 'Unorthodox': An achievement of searing power and grace
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search