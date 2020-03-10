THE LAST PASSENGER by Charles Finch (Minotaur, 304 pp., $27.99)

In most mystery series, the reader meets the sleuth after the career has been established, and the detective's past is as mysterious as the investigations.

Charles Finch has been taking a step back from his Victorian private detective Charles Lenox with a trilogy — of which "The Last Passenger" is the finale — showing why his affable hero chose his career and the personal risks it brought him.

It's 1855, a full decade before Lenox's career really took off. The well-off London aristocrat has a personal mission to be of service to others, choosing the unusual path of being a detective. "It was a profession he was designing on the fly," writes Finch.

While Lenox thrives on the chance to right wrongs and deliver justice, those in his social circle look down on his choice. After all, he has a comfortable income without working, so why should he? And his relationship with Scotland Yard is not the best because many of the police view Lenox as an "upstart crow of an amateur."

Lenox's "only, uneasy" ally is Sir Richard Mayne, the head of Scotland Yard. Mayne resents the "interference of an amateur" but appreciates Lenox's "thoughtful deductions and attention to detail." But Inspector Thomas Hemstock, "the worst Scotland Yard detective," knows Lenox can be useful to him.

In the middle of the night, Lenox is summoned to Paddington Station, where a man's body has been found on the train from Manchester. The lack of clues is startling. The victim has no identification and the labels in his clothes have been removed.

Lenox is more than up for the challenge as the plot takes him throughout London's various areas. The detective hones his investigative skills while also deepening his personal relationships with his family and friends.

In his 13th novel in this series, Finch smoothly integrates the era's politics, fashion, culture and views, including how American issues have infiltrated British society. Finch also cleverly delves into Lenox's personality, which has fueled this beloved series.



