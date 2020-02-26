TODAY'S PAPER
'The Office' is now a children's book

The children's book "The Office: A Day at

The children's book "The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary" by Robb Pearlman will come out in October.  Credit: Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
An upcoming children's book will bring the work-world lessons of "The Office," such as they are, to young readers in October.

Little, Brown's "The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary" by Robb Pearlman and illustrator Melanie Demmer, follows a suit-and-tie wearing young Michael Scott alongside other pint-size versions of the paper-products crew from the 2005-13 NBC sitcom. Michael is assigned to be the class line leader — in grown-up life, the person overseeing a department's manufacturing activities. But he doesn't know how to do the job and must learn, says the publisher, "that everyone needs to ask for help sometimes. Even Line Leaders."

The 40-page book is aimed at 4- to 8-year-olds and at the grade range preschool to third grade. For adults, however, the book is "brimming with Easter eggs and nods to iconic moments from the show."

"Angela's cat Lumpy's out of the bag!" Pearlman tweeted Tuesday, referring to one of the many felines of Dunder Mifflin accounting chief Angela Martin (played by Angela Kinsey on the show). "As Michael Scott once said, 'Sometimes I'll start a sentence and I don't even know where it's going. I just hope I find it along the way.' "

"The Office" Twitter account, illuminating one reason for the children's book, stated, "A new generation of #TheOffice fans starts here."

The U.S. version of "The Office," adapted from the British mockumentary series created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, earned 45 Emmy nominations, winning five including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006. Steve Carell played Michael Scott in a large ensemble that also included Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson.

