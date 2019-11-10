TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
SEARCH
32° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

'The Siberian Dilemma': Disappointing return for Martin Cruz Smith

"The Siberian Dilemma" is the latest thriller by Martin Cruz Smith. Credit: Simon and Schuster via AP

By Genine Babakian The Associated Press
Print

It's been 38 years since Martin Cruz Smith's "Gorky Park" was released, introducing readers to Arkady Renko, a Moscow-based detective with a heart of gold and issues with corruption. "The Siberian Dilemma" is the latest in Smith's series of Renko mysteries, but where "Gorky Park" sizzles, "The Siberian Dilemma" disappoints.

First, the good news. We've still got lovable Arkady — the underdog and rare example of a police investigator who refuses to butter up his superiors. And Smith creates secondary characters that jump off the page and into the hearts of the reader. Renko's chance encounter with his "factotum" Bolot leads to the most meaningful exchanges in the book — more so than the search and rescue of Renko's intrepid, beautiful love interest, Tatiana. Bolot comes across as likable and genuine, as does Saran, a minor character who provides insight into the mindset of her more mystical Siberian neighbors. These folks are different from the people you meet in Moscow, and the spiritual element to them is fascinating.

In general, though, the novel lacks the exciting twists and turns of Smith's earlier novels. The waves of suspense are less stormy peaks, and more like the wake of a passing motorboat. And then there is the Siberian dilemma itself, which is recycled from "Gorky Park." Readers have long memories.

Smith introduces an interesting subplot with Aba, a young Chechen man wrongly arrested and incarcerated by the police, but that peters out. And the theme running throughout the book highlighting the dangers of investigative journalism in Russia certainly rings true, but the implied threat against Renko's beloved Tatiana, who is reporting on Siberian oligarchs, fails to build to a crescendo.

In the end, Smith creates a mystery that is diverting enough for fans of Arkady Renko, but it isn't likely to win over new converts.

By Genine Babakian The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make Vanna White hosts 'Wheel of Fortune' after Sajak has surgery
Chris Mazzilli and a 1953 Corvette, once owned LI car restorer stars in new series, 'The Lost Corvettes'
Work your way through Manhattan's comedy clubs in Gifts for the pop culture fanatic
Jason Alexander, from left, Jimmy Kimmel, Tracy Morgan If you haven't seen Jason Alexander as 'Bagel Boss guy,' you need to
Danny Tamberelli, then (1996) and now. '90s Nickelodeon star kicking off throwback comedy tour on LI
Alex Trebek attends a ceremony honoring game show Alex Trebek honors 'Jeopardy!' champ, a cancer victim
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search