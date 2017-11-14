THE VANITY FAIR DIARIES: 1983-1992, by Tina Brown. She was not quite 30 when she arrived in New York from London to edit a struggling magazine in the Condé Nast stable. In original, edited diaries from the time — and the ’80s were quite a time — Brown recounts how VF covered the rich, famous and notorious in the “overheated bubble” of the world’s “glitziest, most glamour-focused” publisher. (Henry Holt, $32)

ARTEMIS, by Andy Weir. The author of “The Martian” (adapted for the 2015 Ridley Scott movie with Matt Damon) is back — this time with a tale of human life on the moon in the not-so-distant future. Artemis is the name of the lunar colony where the action takes place, and a black-market smuggler named Jasmine Bashara — called Jazz — is our narrator and guide to the city’s underworld. (Crown, $27)

THIS IS THE PLACE: Women Writing About Home, edited by Margot Kahn and Kelly McMasters. “Home is a loaded word,” writes the editors of this anthology, “a place that is safe, sentimental, difficult, nourishing, war-torn, and political.” The very definition of home is up for grabs in the 30 essays, most written expressly for the collection, by writers such as Jennifer Finney Boylan, Naomi Jackson, Dani Shapiro, Terry Tempest Williams and Pam Houston. (Seal Press, $16.99 paper)