Turn of the Corkscrew, the innovative bookstore and wine bar in Rockville Centre, will pour its last glass of Chardonnay on June 15.

Owners Carol Hoenig and Peggy Ziernan announced the closure on the shop's website this week. Turn of the Corkscrew is one of Long Island's few independent bookstores.

"As hard as we worked these last four years to bring a bookstore/wine bar to the community, one that brought you events, workshops and a place to gather for meetings and discussions, it wasn’t enough to keep us afloat," the statement said.

The shop, whose name is a sly wink to Henry James' 1898 horror novella "The Turn of the Screw," opened in 2015. Hoenig, of Bellmore, and Ziernan, of Levittown, were both veteran booksellers from the nationwide Borders superstore chain, which was liquidated in 2011. Turn of the Corkscrew was known for its cafe, which offered wine, beer, sandwiches and light fare, and for its full calendar of author talks, open mic nights and book club discussions.

"We felt a refreshment from our cafe would add to the social aspect of the events we host, and that has been the case," Hoenig told Newsday in 2016.

The shop was plagued early on by municipal road and electrical work along North Park Avenue, which limited pedestrian access to the shop. Hoenig and Ziernan reduced staff and launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise revenue.

Turn of the Corkscrew was known for bringing in popular authors for events. Among those who appeared at Turn of the Corkscrew over the years were David Ebershoff, National Book Award finalist Adam Haslett, Delia Ephron, former LI congressman Steve Israel, Adriana Trigiani and Fiona Davis. The final scheduled event features Anna Francese Gass discussing her cookbook, "Heirloom Kitchen," at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. A $35 ticket includes a copy of the book and a beverage from the cafe. Call the store at 516-764-6000 to reserve a place.

Most books in the store are 50-75 percent off for a clearance sale.